Groupama Asset Managment Buys 455 Shares of Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Groupama Asset Managment boosted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Prologis by 637.1% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. UBS Group set a $133.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $119.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $119.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prologis news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,019. The trade was a 9.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,000 shares of company stock worth $230,415 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of PLD opened at $128.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $129.33. The company has a market cap of $119.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 36.71%.The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.780-5.810 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

