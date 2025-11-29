Groupama Asset Managment Buys 3,748 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

Groupama Asset Managment grew its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 203.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 26.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 74,261 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYK. Redburn Partners set a $420.00 target price on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a $408.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, October 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $392.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.37.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $371.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $380.32. Stryker Corporation has a 12-month low of $329.16 and a 12-month high of $406.19. The firm has a market cap of $141.99 billion, a PE ratio of 49.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 276,173 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.28, for a total value of $97,566,397.44. Following the sale, the director owned 2,702,108 shares in the company, valued at $954,600,714.24. The trade was a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Preston Wendell Wells sold 165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.88, for a total transaction of $60,370.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,200.72. The trade was a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 522,118 shares of company stock worth $185,381,932. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

