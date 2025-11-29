Groupama Asset Managment Boosts Stake in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 465.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,667 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,193 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,540,000. CCLA Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 545,580 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $119,121,000 after purchasing an additional 33,112 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 16,861 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 15.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $194.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.37. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $148.09 and a fifty-two week high of $255.45. The firm has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $211.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.16.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 17.11%.The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Insider Activity

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.21, for a total transaction of $216,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,281.88. The trade was a 12.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 8,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total value of $1,733,087.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,969,416.75. This represents a 30.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $289.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $215.00 price target on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.