Groupama Asset Managment Boosts Stake in Heico Corporation $HEI

Groupama Asset Managment lifted its holdings in Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Heico were worth $4,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Heico during the first quarter worth $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Heico by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Heico by 17,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA boosted its holdings in shares of Heico by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Heico in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. 27.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HEI. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Heico from $352.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Heico in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Heico in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Heico to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.62.

Insider Transactions at Heico

In related news, Director Mark H. Hildebrandt bought 676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $243.93 per share, for a total transaction of $164,896.68. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 49,423 shares in the company, valued at $12,055,752.39. This trade represents a 1.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Adolfo Henriques bought 676 shares of Heico stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $243.93 per share, with a total value of $164,896.68. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 24,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,871,151.17. This represents a 2.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,448 shares of company stock valued at $1,086,933. 9.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Heico Stock Up 0.5%

HEI opened at $316.91 on Friday. Heico Corporation has a 12 month low of $216.68 and a 12 month high of $338.92. The company has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of 69.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $315.59 and a 200 day moving average of $312.08.

Heico Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

