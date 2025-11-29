Groupama Asset Managment Boosts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Groupama Asset Managment increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,148 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $27,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 100.4% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87,524 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in PayPal by 41.2% in the first quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust grew its stake in PayPal by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Aaron Webster sold 9,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $615,303.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,486.71. This represents a 20.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $94,984.62. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 36,156 shares of company stock worth $2,432,524 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PYPL opened at $62.67 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.86.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 14.96%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. PayPal’s payout ratio is presently 11.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on PayPal from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Argus upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PayPal to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.06.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

