Groupama Asset Managment Acquires New Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 475,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,195,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Analog Devices by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 369,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,060,000 after acquiring an additional 22,282 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 17.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Analog Devices by 57.7% during the second quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 33,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 12,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.21, for a total value of $719,406.25. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 142,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,821,269.91. This trade represents a 2.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.95, for a total value of $2,349,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 163,640 shares in the company, valued at $38,447,218. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 39,750 shares of company stock worth $9,598,496 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler set a $290.00 price target on Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.87.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $265.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.21. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.65 and a 12 month high of $265.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.62 billion, a PE ratio of 67.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.04. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.84%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

