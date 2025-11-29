Group 1 Automotive, Inc. $GPI Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $17,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 131.3% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays started coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $435.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $560.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $478.88.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

NYSE GPI opened at $401.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $416.29 and a 200 day moving average of $434.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $355.91 and a twelve month high of $490.09.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.64 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.00%.

Group 1 Automotive announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

