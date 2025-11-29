Gray Media (GTN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Gray Media (NYSE: GTN):

11/25/2025 – Gray Media had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – Gray Media had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/16/2025 – Gray Media was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/13/2025 – Gray Media was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating.

11/10/2025 – Gray Media had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $9.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2025 – Gray Media had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $5.00 to $5.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/8/2025 – Gray Media was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/7/2025 – Gray Media was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating.

10/25/2025 – Gray Media was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating.

10/8/2025 – Gray Media had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Gray Media Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Gray Media’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gray Media

In related news, Director Richard Lee Boger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $116,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 61,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,016.26. This represents a 24.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.22% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

