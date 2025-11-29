Grass Tops 24-Hour Volume of $26.18 Million (GRASS)

Grass (GRASS) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. One Grass token can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000352 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Grass has a market capitalization of $139.17 million and approximately $26.18 million worth of Grass was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Grass has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90,667.59 or 0.99961659 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Grass Token Profile

Grass was first traded on October 28th, 2024. Grass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 435,419,674 tokens. Grass’ official website is www.getgrass.io. Grass’ official Twitter account is @getgrass_io.

Grass Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grass (GRASS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Grass has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 243,905,091 in circulation. The last known price of Grass is 0.32987116 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 212 active market(s) with $28,518,164.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.getgrass.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

