Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Trims Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. $ACLS

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 23.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 442,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 137,322 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $30,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 16.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 129.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 48.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 22.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $81.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.05 and a 200 day moving average of $77.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.40 and a twelve month high of $102.93.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $252.42 million for the quarter. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 17.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Zacks Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Bank of America downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, October 13th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.80.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

