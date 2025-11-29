Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. $ORA

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 144,336 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 25,400 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $12,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,526 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 20.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,059 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,166 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,687 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Assi Ginzburg sold 20,000 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total transaction of $2,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,211.04. The trade was a 81.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Isaac Angel sold 18,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total value of $2,025,583.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 29,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,253. This represents a 37.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,418 shares of company stock worth $7,580,300. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ormat Technologies Price Performance

Ormat Technologies stock opened at $112.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.52. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.58 and a 52 week high of $115.72.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $249.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.03 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 14.49%.The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Ormat Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Ormat Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $89.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

About Ormat Technologies

(Free Report)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

