Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Raises Holdings in Bank Of Montreal $BMO

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 151.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,777 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 76,970 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Bank Of Montreal were worth $14,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Bank Of Montreal by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Bank Of Montreal by 14.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bank Of Montreal by 54.3% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 352,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,670,000 after buying an additional 28,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 45.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Bank Of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bank Of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Bank Of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank Of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $126.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.46. Bank Of Montreal has a 52-week low of $85.40 and a 52-week high of $131.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The bank reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.21. Bank Of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 11.00%.The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank Of Montreal will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

