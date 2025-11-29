Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in Solventum Corporation $SOLV

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,429 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Solventum were worth $20,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SOLV. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in Solventum by 376.8% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its position in Solventum by 206.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Solventum by 193.4% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period.

Get Solventum alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SOLV. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Solventum in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Zacks Research raised Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Solventum from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.56.

Solventum Stock Performance

Shares of SOLV opened at $84.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.48. Solventum Corporation has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $86.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.64.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.07. Solventum had a return on equity of 28.01% and a net margin of 18.13%.The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Solventum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.980-6.080 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solventum announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Solventum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.