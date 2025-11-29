Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Invests $20.26 Million in MAG Silver Corporation $MAG

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in MAG Silver Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 958,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,261,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,779,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 11.8% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,455,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,350,000 after buying an additional 258,379 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in MAG Silver by 8.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,660,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,374,000 after buying an additional 131,813 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 20.5% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,399,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,290,000 after buying an additional 237,800 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 124.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 805,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,303,000 after buying an additional 446,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG Silver Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of MAG opened at $24.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.47 and its 200 day moving average is $22.68. MAG Silver Corporation has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $25.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MAG

MAG Silver Profile

(Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MAG Silver Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.