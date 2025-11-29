Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $28.58 Million Stock Holdings in Fabrinet $FN

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,108 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $28,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 23.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $459.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.31 and a beta of 1.05. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $148.55 and a 12-month high of $498.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $409.63 and its 200-day moving average is $335.03.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $184.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities set a $550.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $451.29.

In other news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.48, for a total value of $1,181,481.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,165.12. This represents a 33.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.15, for a total transaction of $5,044,195.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 13,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,966,062.45. This trade represents a 50.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

