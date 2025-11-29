Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $26.47 Million Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,325 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 72,431 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $26,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.38.

In other D.R. Horton news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $251,808.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,631. The trade was a 17.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David V. Auld sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.21, for a total value of $5,466,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 815,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,623,595.12. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,376 shares of company stock worth $5,898,848. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHI opened at $157.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.34 and its 200-day moving average is $147.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.36. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $110.44 and a one year high of $184.54.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $9.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.44 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 10.47%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

