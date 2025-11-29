Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $22.65 Million Stock Position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. $CLNE

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,613,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,614,600 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $22,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 270,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 6.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 126,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 140.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 12,317 shares during the period. 49.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective (up from $2.00) on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Energy Fuels currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 105,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total transaction of $276,939.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 1,061,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,791,082.24. This trade represents a 9.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average is $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.83. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $476.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.73.

Clean Energy Fuels Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.