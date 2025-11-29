Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $17.16 Million Stake in WillScot Holdings Corporation $WSC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 626,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182,670 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in WillScot were worth $17,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of WillScot by 89.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in WillScot by 45.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in WillScot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in WillScot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in WillScot by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WSC shares. Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 price objective on shares of WillScot and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of WillScot in a report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on shares of WillScot in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on WillScot from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of WillScot in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

WSC opened at $19.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.61. WillScot Holdings Corporation has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $39.81. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. WillScot had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 9.64%.The company had revenue of $566.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. WillScot has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that WillScot Holdings Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. WillScot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

