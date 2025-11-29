Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Position in Nucor Corporation $NUE

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 211,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 60,277 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $27,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NUE. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 8.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 303,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,478,000 after purchasing an additional 57,418 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $1,764,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 45.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NUE opened at $159.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.80. Nucor Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.59 and a 52 week high of $159.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Nucor had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Nucor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -2.630 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 30.90%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NUE. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Nucor from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.20.

In related news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total value of $1,049,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 96,550 shares in the company, valued at $14,470,914. The trade was a 6.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 9,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total value of $1,367,873.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 73,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,436.08. The trade was a 10.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 18,045 shares of company stock valued at $2,720,628 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

