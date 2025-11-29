Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Decreases Position in PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,165 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 90,538 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $22,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PHM. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PHM has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Zacks Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

PulteGroup Price Performance

PHM stock opened at $127.19 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.07 and a 52 week high of $142.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 14.93%.The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 8.01%.

About PulteGroup

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.