Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys 16,291 Shares of Cohen & Steers Inc $CNS

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 16,291 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $24,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNS. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 7.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,076,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,140,000 after purchasing an additional 18,537 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 82,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,218,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cohen & Steers

In other Cohen & Steers news, Director Martin Cohen acquired 12,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.83 per share, for a total transaction of $773,027.64. Following the transaction, the director owned 949,205 shares in the company, valued at $57,740,140.15. This represents a 1.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,982,368. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cohen & Steers Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of CNS opened at $63.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.40. Cohen & Steers Inc has a twelve month low of $58.80 and a twelve month high of $105.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.18.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $140.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.84 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 29.73% and a return on equity of 29.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CNS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cohen & Steers from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Cohen & Steers from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company, which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.