GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY Stock Position Raised by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 804,878 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 134,520 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.56% of GoDaddy worth $144,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 13.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 170.9% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $127.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.28 and a 200-day moving average of $153.71. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.94 and a 52 week high of $216.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 189.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. GoDaddy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 3,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $472,990.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 70,133 shares in the company, valued at $9,973,613.93. This represents a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,950 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $988,359.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 412,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,599,763.65. The trade was a 1.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 19,553 shares of company stock worth $2,825,527 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on GDDY. B. Riley cut their target price on GoDaddy from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on GoDaddy from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $159.00 target price on GoDaddy in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on GoDaddy from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.14.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

