Global X Cybersecurity ETF $BUG Shares Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $4,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BUG. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Potentia Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Potentia Wealth now owns 123,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Global X Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $31.52 on Friday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.07 and a 12 month high of $37.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.65. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 0.84.

About Global X Cybersecurity ETF

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.