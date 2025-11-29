Global Retirement Partners LLC Makes New Investment in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF $JUNW

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:JUNW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 17,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JUNW. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF by 826.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 35,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 31,624 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF by 107.9% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 55,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 29,039 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF by 51.6% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 59,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 20,371 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF in the second quarter valued at $504,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 15,665 shares during the period.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF Price Performance

JUNW opened at $33.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.24. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF has a 12 month low of $27.68 and a 12 month high of $33.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.38.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF Company Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (JUNW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options and collateral.

