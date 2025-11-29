Global Retirement Partners LLC Makes New $557,000 Investment in VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 766.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,977,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574,598 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7,098.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,080,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,490 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 8,656.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,376,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,475 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,656,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 99.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,306,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,990,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

GDX stock opened at $83.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.65. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $33.42 and a 52 week high of $85.08. The stock has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.55.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

