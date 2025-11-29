Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys Shares of 16,654 JD.com, Inc. $JD

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JD. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of JD.com by 158.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in JD.com by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in JD.com by 3,451.8% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,989 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ JD opened at $29.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.21 and a 1-year high of $46.44.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The information services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $41.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 2.46%.JD.com’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JD shares. Arete Research set a $41.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday, September 26th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on JD.com in a research note on Monday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on JD.com from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

