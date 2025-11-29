Glaukos Corporation $GKOS Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,155 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $20,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in Glaukos by 68.4% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 5,754.5% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 644 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 909.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 19,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,740,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 92,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,312,940. The trade was a 17.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $33,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 50,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,301,240. This trade represents a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GKOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Glaukos in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Glaukos from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial set a $120.00 target price on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Glaukos from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.08.

NYSE:GKOS opened at $106.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.82 and its 200-day moving average is $91.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.51. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.05 and a beta of 0.81. Glaukos Corporation has a 52-week low of $73.16 and a 52-week high of $163.71.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $133.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.55 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 18.65%.Glaukos’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. Glaukos has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Glaukos Corporation will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

