Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$24.55 and traded as high as C$25.14. Gibson Energy shares last traded at C$25.00, with a volume of 175,055 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GEI shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$25.86.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.33. The company has a market cap of C$4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.25.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.88 billion for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 1.73%.

Gibson Energy Inc is an oil infrastructure company that collects, stores, and processes crude oil and refined products. Reportable segments include marketing, which deals with buying, selling, and optimizing products such as crude oil, natural gas liquid, road asphalt, and oil-based mud product; and infrastructure, which makes up a system of oil terminals, rail loading facilities, pipelines, and an oil processing facility.

