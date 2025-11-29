General Dynamics Corporation $GD Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 33.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 783.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $340.87 on Friday. General Dynamics Corporation has a 12 month low of $239.20 and a 12 month high of $360.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $340.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.19. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.300-15.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $369.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm sold 3,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total value of $1,060,829.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,777.70. The trade was a 24.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

