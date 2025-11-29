GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 342,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,876 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $25,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GEHC. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 16.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 80,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 24.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 458,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,002,000 after acquiring an additional 13,886 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 85,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GEHC. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, November 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Zacks Research lowered GE HealthCare Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Citigroup cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.45.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $79.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.13. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $57.65 and a one year high of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.16.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 10.94%.The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.510-4.630 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.89%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

