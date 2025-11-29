GATX Corporation $GATX Stock Position Lowered by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in GATX were worth $9,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GATX in the second quarter worth $783,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GATX during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 24,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 9,690 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 108.2% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 5,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in GATX by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GATX. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GATX in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of GATX from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on GATX from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.67.

GATX Trading Down 0.2%

GATX stock opened at $159.93 on Friday. GATX Corporation has a 52 week low of $139.44 and a 52 week high of $178.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.74.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.22). GATX had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 18.35%.The business had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. GATX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.500-8.900 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GATX Corporation will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

GATX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.50%.

Insider Activity at GATX

In other GATX news, CEO Robert C. Lyons sold 12,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.33, for a total value of $2,101,579.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 50,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,412,139.75. This trade represents a 19.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Featured Articles

