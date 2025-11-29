Gator Capital Management LLC Takes $277,000 Position in WisdomTree, Inc. $WT

Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the 1st quarter valued at $35,582,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in WisdomTree by 110.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,266,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,413 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree in the first quarter worth about $17,003,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in WisdomTree by 1,119.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,423,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree by 379.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 880,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after purchasing an additional 697,156 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WisdomTree Trading Up 0.3%

WisdomTree stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average of $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. WisdomTree, Inc. has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $14.95.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

WisdomTree ( NYSE:WT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.00 million. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 25.17% and a net margin of 16.25%.WisdomTree’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. WisdomTree’s payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WT has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $14.75 to $13.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities set a $16.00 price target on shares of WisdomTree in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on WisdomTree from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating on shares of WisdomTree in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of WisdomTree from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.

Insider Transactions at WisdomTree

In other WisdomTree news, COO R Jarrett Lilien sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $137,625.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 998,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,995,004.38. This represents a 1.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

