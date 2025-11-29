Gator Capital Management LLC Has $9.55 Million Position in Barclays PLC $BCS

Gator Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 513,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Barclays makes up approximately 3.0% of Gator Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Gator Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $9,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BCS. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Barclays by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 105,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 56,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 19,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Barclays by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Barclays by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 32,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCS opened at $22.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.66. Barclays PLC has a 52-week low of $12.14 and a 52-week high of $22.91.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 21.26%.The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BCS shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barclays presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

