Gator Capital Management LLC Has $2.26 Million Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Gator Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 300.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares during the quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 303.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,810,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,715,000 after purchasing an additional 31,458,885 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 288.7% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,803,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,449,000 after purchasing an additional 9,509,805 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 227.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,148,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,328,000 after buying an additional 7,051,682 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $284,703,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,682,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,363,000 after buying an additional 4,385,602 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 17,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total transaction of $1,122,075.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,850.42. This trade represents a 37.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 10,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $734,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 198,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,710,576. The trade was a 5.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,026,711 shares of company stock valued at $65,238,880. 2.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

IBKR opened at $65.02 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.82 and a fifty-two week high of $73.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.73 and its 200 day moving average is $61.74.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 10.12%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IBKR shares. Barclays set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler set a $80.00 target price on Interactive Brokers Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.08.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

