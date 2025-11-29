Front Range Resources (CVE:AXL) Issues Earnings Results

Front Range Resources (CVE:AXL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, RTT News reports. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Front Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CVE AXL opened at C$0.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.21. Front Range Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.20 and a 1-year high of C$0.49. The firm has a market cap of C$64.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of -0.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Front Range Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

