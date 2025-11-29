Freegold Ventures (TSE:FVL) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.32 and traded as high as C$1.36. Freegold Ventures shares last traded at C$1.36, with a volume of 195,524 shares trading hands.
Freegold Ventures Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 7.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$756.64 million, a PE ratio of -359.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.26.
Freegold Ventures (TSE:FVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.00 EPS for the quarter.
About Freegold Ventures
Freegold Ventures Ltd is an exploration stage company. It is engaged in the process of acquiring, exploring and developing precious and base metal properties. The company’s projects include Golden Summit and the Shorty Creek in Alaska.
