Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 75,580 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated $LZB

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,580 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $17,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 68.9% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 881,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,466,000 after buying an additional 359,736 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 1st quarter worth about $10,806,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,725,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,250,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,865,000 after purchasing an additional 100,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 411,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,095,000 after purchasing an additional 100,170 shares during the period. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LZB. Zacks Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of La-Z-Boy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Sidoti raised La-Z-Boy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 3,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $120,380.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,412.10. This trade represents a 48.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

La-Z-Boy Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE LZB opened at $38.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.26. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $48.31.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.35%.The firm had revenue of $522.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. La-Z-Boy has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

La-Z-Boy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.242 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is presently 44.04%.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

Further Reading

