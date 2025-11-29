Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $13.10 Million in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. $CTMX

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,769,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,096,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.07% of CytomX Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 114.3% during the first quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 75,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Aspire Growth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 126.2% during the first quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 92,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 51,474 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 100,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35,811 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $713.32 million, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 2.29. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $4.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.70.

CytomX Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CTMX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). CytomX Therapeutics had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 158.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CTMX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on CytomX Therapeutics from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CytomX Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.67.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

