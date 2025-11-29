Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. $COKE

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 907.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 147,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,992 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $16,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COKE. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 212.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Westbourne Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Down 0.7%

Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $162.79 on Friday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.21 and a 1 year high of $166.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.69.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is presently 14.25%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

