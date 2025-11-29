Franklin Resources Inc. Has $18.91 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 376,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,825 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $18,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 77.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $50.18 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $48.28 and a 12 month high of $50.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.6481 dividend. This represents a $2.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

