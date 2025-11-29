Franklin Resources Inc. Has $16.07 Million Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 22.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 154,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,798 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $16,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth $35,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 244.9% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski acquired 23,800 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.66 per share, with a total value of $2,014,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 687,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,224,491.70. This trade represents a 3.58% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $106.00 price target on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $122.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.82.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $83.00 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a twelve month low of $79.23 and a twelve month high of $150.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.75 and its 200-day moving average is $102.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.39.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 71.87% and a net margin of 7.06%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

