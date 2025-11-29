Franklin Resources Inc. Has $15.69 Million Stake in Portillo’s Inc. $PTLO

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,344,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,725 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Portillo’s were worth $15,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Portillo’s by 45.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 23,115 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Portillo’s during the 2nd quarter worth $322,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. Miller Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 4.4% in the second quarter. Miller Financial Services LLC now owns 63,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Portillo’s during the second quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Portillo's alerts:

Portillo’s Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTLO opened at $5.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.39. Portillo’s Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $15.78. The firm has a market cap of $394.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Portillo’s ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Portillo’s had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $181.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.77 million. Analysts anticipate that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PTLO shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Stephens cut their target price on Portillo’s from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Portillo’s in a report on Monday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Portillo’s in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Portillo’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Portillo’s

Portillo’s Profile

(Free Report)

Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Portillo's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillo's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.