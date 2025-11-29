Franklin Resources Inc. Has $14.62 Million Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. $PAYC

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $14,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. S Bank Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 651.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 19.4% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 77.0% during the second quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.27, for a total transaction of $334,905.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 24,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,477,482.91. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $161.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.11. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.50 and a fifty-two week high of $267.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.88.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $493.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.62 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 24.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Paycom Software has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $285.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Paycom Software to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.77.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

