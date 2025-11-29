Franklin Resources Inc. Has $12.19 Million Stock Holdings in ADT Inc. $ADT

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 5,200.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,439,250 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,412,097 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in ADT were worth $12,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in ADT by 9.1% in the second quarter. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,544 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in ADT by 4.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,189 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ADT by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,495 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of ADT by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 15,119 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADT. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ADT in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research lowered shares of ADT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ADT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

ADT Trading Up 1.2%

ADT opened at $8.26 on Friday. ADT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average is $8.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.00.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The security and automation business reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. ADT had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 12.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

