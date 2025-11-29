Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Holdings in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 184,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,307 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Astera Labs were worth $16,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its position in Astera Labs by 46,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Astera Labs by 351.7% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Astera Labs in the second quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Astera Labs from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Manuel Alba sold 183,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total value of $31,708,410.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 385,863 shares in the company, valued at $66,858,482.01. This represents a 32.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 11,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total transaction of $1,653,806.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 192,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,823,452.93. This trade represents a 5.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 586,936 shares of company stock valued at $90,628,610 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Astera Labs Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of Astera Labs stock opened at $157.54 on Friday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $262.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.95 and its 200 day moving average is $148.48. The company has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.37.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $230.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.42 million. Astera Labs had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Astera Labs has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.50-0.510 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Featured Stories

