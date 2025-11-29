Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 40,795 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 40,795 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $17,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at $889,000. Randolph Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Pacific Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,760,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Mirova US LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 56.2% during the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 2,931,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $229,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,301 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (up from $81.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $83.00 target price on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.39.

NYSE:EW opened at $86.74 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a twelve month low of $65.94 and a twelve month high of $87.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.45. The stock has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.620 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total value of $84,201.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,265.10. This trade represents a 4.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 13,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $1,080,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 39,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,725.84. The trade was a 24.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

