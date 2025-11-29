Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 82.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,756 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $14,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $558,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 409.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 10,057 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $1,986,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1,399.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 29,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 27,823 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J opened at $134.99 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.23 and a 52 week high of $168.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.08. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 4.16%.The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.900-7.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.89%.

In other news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez bought 763 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $130.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,785.14. Following the purchase, the director owned 10,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,496.40. The trade was a 7.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Robertson bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.76 per share, for a total transaction of $134,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,760. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,513 shares of company stock worth $335,878. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on J. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $182.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (down previously from $161.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.90.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

