Franchise Brands (LON:FRAN) Trading Up 3% – Time to Buy?

Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN – Get Free Report) shot up 3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 137 and last traded at GBX 137. 199,371 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 178,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 133.

Franchise Brands Stock Up 3.0%

The company has a market capitalization of £263.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.67, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 125.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 137.34.

Insider Transactions at Franchise Brands

In related news, insider Andrew Mallows sold 223,906 shares of Franchise Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 134, for a total transaction of £300,034.04. Also, insider Nigel Wray bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 120 per share, for a total transaction of £60,000. Company insiders own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Brands Company Profile

Franchise Brands is an international, multi-brand franchisor focused on B2B van-based service with seven franchise brands and a presence in 10 countries across the UK, North America and Europe. The Group is focused on building market-leading businesses primarily via a franchise model and has a combined network of over 600 franchisees.

The Company owns several market-leading brands with long trading histories, including Pirtek in Europe, Filta, Metro Rod and Metro Plumb, all of which benefit from the Group’s central support services, particularly technology, marketing, and finance.

