Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$13.85 and last traded at C$13.78, with a volume of 28622 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.15.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FVI. National Bankshares raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.33.

The firm has a market cap of C$4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$350.00 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 2.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.7856273 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortuna Mining Corp., formerly Fortuna Silver Mines Inc, is a Canada-based precious metals mining company with mines in the Latin America and West Africa regions. It has operated mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, Mexico, and Peru. Its mine products include gold, silver, lead, and zinc.

