Fortitude Gold (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Should You Sell?

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.05 and last traded at $4.0819. Approximately 55,621 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 69,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

Fortitude Gold Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.82.

Fortitude Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a oct 25 dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share.

About Fortitude Gold

Fortitude Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects in the United States. It holds 100% of its flagship project, Isabella Pearl Mine, which is an open pit-style consisting of 601 unpatented claims that covers approximately 10,434 acres located in Mineral County, Nevada.

