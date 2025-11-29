Fortitude Gold (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Should You Sell?

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.05 and last traded at $4.0819. Approximately 55,621 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 69,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.
Fortitude Gold Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.82.
Fortitude Gold Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a oct 25 dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share.
About Fortitude Gold
Fortitude Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects in the United States. It holds 100% of its flagship project, Isabella Pearl Mine, which is an open pit-style consisting of 601 unpatented claims that covers approximately 10,434 acres located in Mineral County, Nevada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fortitude Gold
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Power On: Applied Digital’s First AI Data Center Goes Live
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Alphabet: The AI Leader Best Positioned to Dominate 2026
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 2 Reasons to Load Up on Fiserv, 1 to Stay Away
Receive News & Ratings for Fortitude Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortitude Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.